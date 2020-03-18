The IndyCar race in Long Beach, California, won't be held this year.

Officials with the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach said Wednesday they pursued the possibility of rescheduling the popular race to a later date, but "trying to reassemble all the elements that have made the Long Beach event such a success does not appear feasible for 2020."

IndyCar had said Friday that the race wouldn't be held and race officials confirmed that Wednesday while detailing options for ticket holders.

The race had been scheduled for April 19.

Next year's date will be April 18.

Ticket holders can either receive a credit that will apply to the same level of admission for next year or receive a full refund.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.