IndyCar and iRacing are teaming to stage six virtual races with current drivers in the series beginning March 28, IndyCar announced Friday.

The announcement also hinted at the possibility of "special guests" competing in the events, which will take place while the series has suspended its schedule through April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The races will be streamed live on IndyCar.com, IndyCar's YouTube and Facebook pages in addition to iRacing's Twitch. Races, which will last between 90 minutes to two hours, will begin at 4 p.m. ET each Saturday through May 2.

The virtual track hosting the first race will be picked by fans via bracket voting that runs through March 26. The second race will be held at Barber Motorsports Park on April 4, while Circuit of The Americas will host the April 25 race. The April 11 site will be a "driver's choice" selection, while a "random draw" will determine the April 18 venue. The final race will be a "dream venue" that doesn't host IndyCar races.

An entry list of participating drivers will be announced next week, along with the bracket-winning race venue for the opener.