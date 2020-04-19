Bob Lazier, CART's rookie of the year in 1981 and the father of IndyCar drivers Buddy Lazier and Jaques Lazier, died Saturday, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced. He was 81.

Bob Lazier made his lone Indianapolis 500 start in 1981, starting 13th and finishing 19th, dropping out after 154 of 200 laps due to engine failure. He finished ninth in the CART standings that season, with career-best finishes of fourth on the road courses at Watkins Glen and Mexico City.

Lazier planned to run the 500 again the following year but decided not to qualify after his family expressed concerns following Gordon Smiley's fatal crash during the first day of qualifying.

Lazier wouldn't race again, focusing on his building-contracting business and the driving careers of his sons.

Buddy Lazier won the Indianapolis 500 in 1996 and the IndyCar championship in 2000.

Jaques Lazier won the 2001 IndyCar race at Chicagoland Speedway.

Bob Lazier began racing in the 1970s, working his way through the SCCA ranks, as well as competing in Formula Vee, Formula 5000 and the USAC Mini-Indy Series before moving to Indy cars in 1981.

He also was involved in the ownership of Lazier Partners Racing and Lazier/Burns Racing, with Buddy Lazier making four starts in the 500 between 2013 and 2017.