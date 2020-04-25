Instead of opening the month of May at a virtual "dream track" not currently on the IndyCar schedule for what is supposed to be the series' iRacing finale, IndyCar announced Saturday that it will compete next weekend at virtual Indianapolis Motor Speedway in a 175-mile event for a 33-driver field.

The league will give guaranteed spots to all full-time IndyCar entrants, as well as any winner of a previous iRacing IndyCar event, which makes Formula One's Lando Norris, who won Saturday's virtual race at COTA, Australian V8 SuperCars champion Scott McLaughlin and part-time IndyCar driver Sage Karam eligible.

The remaining slots in the field will be determined by a Wednesday qualifying session that mimics actual Indy 500 qualifying -- drivers will earn their starting position based on their average speed over four laps.

IndyCar suspended its season two days before the March 15 opening race in St. Petersburg, Florida, and the Indianapolis 500 has been moved to August. The series is hoping to start its season June 6 at Texas Motor Speedway, the next race on the schedule that has yet to be canceled or postponed.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.