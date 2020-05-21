IndyCar has made more revisions to its schedule because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The open-wheel series, which is slated to finally begin June 6 at Texas Motor Speedway, said Thursday that the June 27 race in Richmond, Virginia, and the street course race in Toronto on July 12 have been canceled.

IndyCar will not race after Texas until an event July 4 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The race scheduled for June 21 at Road America in Wisconsin has been changed to a doubleheader on July 11-12.

The season finale had already been changed to Oct. 25 on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida. That race, the Firestone Grand Prix, had been scheduled as the season opener before the series was suspended March 13.