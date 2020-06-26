The IndyCar Series plans to welcome fans back to the track July 9-12 at Road America near Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

IndyCar officials said all guests would be screened in their vehicles with contactless temperature checks before they enter the parking areas. Only people described as essential racing personnel will have access to the paddock. Face masks and hand sanitizer will be given to spectators as they arrive at the track.

The IndyCar Series will race on both July 11 and 12, with the extra event taking the place of one of the events cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans are encouraged to practice social distancing and to wear a cloth face covering where social distancing is hard to maintain. IndyCar officials also are encouraging spectators to print their tickets at home for easier entry.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.