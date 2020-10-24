CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Team Penske is pulling out of the Supercars Championship after winning three consecutive titles with Scott McLaughlin.

Penske made the announcement Friday, the same day it formally welcomed McLaughlin to its four-car IndyCar lineup for next season. McLaughlin will make his IndyCar debut in Sunday's season finale on the streets of downtown St. Petersburg, Florida.

McLaughlin shared his excitement on Twitter, thanking his Supercars team and saying he's ready to embrace IndyCar.

Ready for a new chapter - thank you to the entire group at DJR Team Penske for allowing me to show what I could do. This opportunity wouldn't have happened with the people around me. Onwards and upwards starting this weekend! https://t.co/F7Kplp25hn — Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin93) October 24, 2020

Penske's exit from the touring car series in Australia ends an incredibly successful six-year run in Supercars competition. Since joining forces with Dick Johnson Racing to form DJR Team Penske in 2015, the team won 56 races and 62 poles.

Team Penske will assist co-owners Dick Johnson and Ryan Story with the transition as they prepare for the 2021 Supercars season. The team is expected to announce its plans for next season, including a driver lineup, in the near future.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.