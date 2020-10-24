Indianapolis 500 champion Takuma Sato has re-signed with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for the 2021 IndyCar season, the team announced Saturday.

Sato, the Indy 500 winner in 2017 and 2020, will be in his fourth straight season with RLL. He also raced for the team in 2012.

"I am very pleased that we were able to come to terms with Takuma to continue with us in 2021," team co-owner Bobby Rahal said in a statement. "Clearly it has been a successful partnership over the last several years, culminating in this year's Indy 500 victory and I look forward to further success with Takuma throughout 2021."

Sato, who has six career IndyCar wins, is seventh in the IndyCar standings in 2020 entering Sunday's finale at St. Petersburg, Florida.

"The 2020 season was an unforgettable one for many reasons," Sato said in a statement. "Needless to say, it was an extremely challenging situation world wide but the team continued to work very hard to be competitive under the difficult circumstances and Bobby, Mike [Lanigan], and the entire team deserve huge credit for this. Our Indy 500 win was a truly special moment and I want to thank everyone at the team again. We are already focused on the future and I am really looking forward to 2021."