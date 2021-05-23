INDIANAPOLIS -- Scott Dixon slammed the brakes on IndyCar's youth movement by winning his fourth Indianapolis 500 pole by a mere 0.03 mph Sunday.

The six-time IndyCar champion was the ninth and final driver to make his four-lap qualifying attempt around Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and he had to beat a pair of IndyCar's rising young stars to grab the pole.

Colton Herta, the 21-year-old American signed last week to a contract extension with Andretti Autosport, made his attempt moments before Dixon. Herta's average speed of 231.665 mph put him on the provisional pole ahead of Rinus VeeKay, the 20-year-old Dutchman who became a first-time winner a week ago on the road course at Indy.

But then it was time for Dixon, the driver called "The Iceman" who is considered the best of his generation.

He had noticed his crew tinkering with his car but asked no questions. And Dixon didn't want feedback from his three Ganassi teammates who had already made their qualifying runs.

"It was pretty hairy, glad it's over. It was definitely pretty tense,'' Dixon said. "I could see the mechanics working on the car as we rolled through, adjusting the wings. I asked them not to tell me. It's definitely a roller coaster of emotions for everybody and I'm actually really relieved that that's all over.''

His average speed of 231.685 mph knocked Herta to second and VeeKay to third for the front row for next Sunday's race. Dixon turns 41 in July -- the combined age of the two drivers starting next to him in the Indy 500.

Dixon is now the fifth driver to claim the 500 pole four times. He earned his only Indy 500 win from the pole in 2008 and also started first in 2015 and 2017.

Herta, who is rapidly becoming a star in the series, didn't complain about being bumped by Dixon.

Indy 500 Starting Lineup 1. Scott Dixon, 231.685 mph

2. Colton Herta, 231.655

3. Rinus VeeKay, 231.511

4. Ed Carpenter, 231.504

5. Tony Kanaan, 231.032

6. Alex Palou, 230.616

7. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 230.499

8. Helio Castroneves, 230.355

9. Marcus Ericsson, 230.318

10. Alexander Rossi, 231.046

11. Ed Jones, 231.044

12. Pato O'Ward, 230.864

13. Pietro Fittipaldi, 230.846

14. Felix Rosenqvist, 230.744

15. Takuma Sato, 230.708

16. James Hinchcliffe, 230.563

17. Scott McLaughlin, 230.557

18. Graham Rahal, 230.521

19. Conor Daly, 230.427

20. Jack Harvey, 230.191

21. Josef Newgarden, 230.071

22. JR Hildebrand, 229.980

23. Santino Ferrucci, 229.949

24. Juan Pablo Montoya, 229.891

25. Marco Andretti, 229.872

26. Simon Pagenaud, 229.778

27. Sebastien Bourdais, 229.744

28. Stefan Wilson, 229.714

29. Max Chilton, 229.417

30. Dalton Kellett, 228.323

31. Sage Karam, 229.156

32. Will Power, 228.876

33. Simona de Silvestro, 228.353

"I just can't wait for next Sunday. We've got a good race car," Herta said. "Second place is not too bad of a place to start."

Honda rolled into the Fast Nine qualifying session with seven drivers compared to two for rival Chevrolet. But the Chevy power seems just fine, as VeeKay and team owner Ed Carpenter qualified third and fourth and sat atop the leaderboard until Herta and Dixon made the final two runs of the day.

Lining up next to Carpenter on the second row will be Tony Kanaan, at 46 the oldest driver in the field, and Alex Palou. Kanaan and Palou are Dixon's teammates at Ganassi, as is Marcus Ericsson, who qualified ninth.

Ryan Hunter-Reay for Andretti was seventh and Helio Castroneves eighth for Meyer Shank Racing.

"If I was a fan, I'd be really excited by that Fast Nine qualifying," said Herta, who muttered a curse word when he learned his starting position earned him an 8 a.m. Monday photo shoot for the front-row qualifiers.

The first three rows account for six Indianapolis 500 wins and eight series championships among four drivers, proving veteran experience still matters at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

"It's very weird that the guy starting ahead of me was wearing diapers when I started my first Indy 500," Kanaan said of VeeKay, who will be the youngest driver to start the 500 in its 105 runnings.

In a 75-minute shootout for the final three spots in the field held right before the Fast Nine session, Sage Karam, Will Power and Simona de Silvestro made the race. Charlie Kimball and RC Enerson were knocked from the 33-car field.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.