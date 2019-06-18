Trucks driver Sauter gets 1-race suspension

Trucks driver Johnny Sauter has been suspended for one race after he intentionally collided with another driver during Sunday's race at Iowa, NASCAR announced Tuesday.

During a caution, Sauter rammed into Austin Hill's truck multiple times. Sauter appeared to do so in retaliation for contact from Hill that led to the caution.

NASCAR tweeted video of the incident on Tuesday.

NASCAR forced Sauter to park his truck for the remainder of the race. He finished 27th, while Hill recovered from the damage to finish 12th.

The decision means Sauter will not race in Saturday's World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Illinois. NASCAR said the suspension will not affect Sauter's eligibility for the postseason. Sauter is currently eighth in points, but he is playoff-eligible due to his win at Dover in May.

No decision on a possible appeal was announced.