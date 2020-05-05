Kyle Larson plans to race again Friday night in a World of Outlaws event at Knoxville Raceway.

The dirt track in Iowa will not have spectators at the event because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Larson was fired three weeks ago by Chip Ganassi Racing for using a racial slur while competing in an iRacing event. The slur was heard on a gaming app and went viral. Most of Larson's sponsors severed ties with him.

Larson, who is half-Japanese and rose through NASCAR's ranks in its diversity program, was suspended by NASCAR and ordered to complete a sensitivity training course.

Larson, 27, immediately left North Carolina and returned to his home state of California. He raced dirt tracks across the West Coast when he began his career.

Larson said he'd be driving the No. 57 at Knoxville, a car that is listed as owned by Sacramento-based Paul Silva. Larson is from nearby Elk Grove, California.

Also scheduled to compete in the Knoxville event is retired NASCAR driver Kasey Kahne.