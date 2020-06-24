Bubba Wallace, NASCAR and investigating a hate crime: What we know and don't know after the FBI's findings

It's difficult to recall a more emotional, more confusing and yet inspiring 48 hours during NASCAR's 72-year history than what unfolded from 10:45 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 21, through 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 23.

The roller coaster began when NASCAR released a statement Sunday night that a noose had been found in the Talladega Superspeedway garage stall belonging to the Cup Series' only Black full-time driver, Bubba Wallace. It ended Tuesday with the FBI stating it would not pursue federal charges after its investigation at Talladega. In between, there was outrage and an unprecedented show of support for Wallace, or, for that matter, any driver since Dale Earnhardt won the 1998 Daytona 500.

Late Tuesday, there was relief among people in the NASCAR garage, some embarrassment among those same people, and gleeful celebrations on social media from those who claimed it was a hoax from the beginning.

During it all, many have lost sight of the facts of the incident. To clarify, we look at what happened and what questions many are asking now.

Was there a noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage at Talladega?

Bubba Wallace's reaction to the FBI's investigation: "It wasn't directed at me, but somebody tied a noose, that's what I'm saying. It is a noose." Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Yes. NASCAR officials and FBI investigators have not disputed that. Rope pulldowns are installed on the roller doors in every bay of the Talladega Superspeedway garage. According to NASCAR, every one of those pulldowns was checked as part of the FBI investigation, and the only one of those fashioned into a noose was the rope in garage No. 4, which was assigned to the Richard Petty Motorsports No. 43 Chevy this past weekend.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr. led a team of 15 FBI investigators as they inspected the garage and interviewed multiple people around Talladega Superspeedway, including Wallace. In his official statement, written with U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town, Sharp Jr. used the word "noose" four times and never disputed it was a noose -- only that the timing of its hanging in garage No. 4, at least as early as October 2019, meant it was not directed at Wallace, and thus was not a federal crime.

Was Wallace's team purposely assigned to the garage No. 4 stall so he would be exposed to the noose?

No. Garage workspaces are assigned to teams per their rank in the NASCAR Cup Series standings. Furthermore, due to COVID-19 pandemic-related social distancing policies, team garage assignments have been even more spread out than normal, making the idea of slotting a certain team in a certain garage seem even less plausible. The FBI stated that "nobody could have known Mr. Wallace would be assigned to garage No. 4 last week" and, as a result, no federal crime had been committed.

Did Wallace ever see the noose?

A team of 15 FBI investigators inspected the garage and interviewed multiple people around Talladega Superspeedway, including Bubba Wallace. Chris Graythen/Getty Images

No, not until NASCAR brought it to his attention Sunday night. Again, due to pandemic team roster restrictions and the nature of a one-day race schedule, a very limited number of people were allowed into the garage area at all. Only one member of the No. 43 team found the noose, reported it to NASCAR security, and then took it to NASCAR president Steve Phelps and his executive team. This was widely reported Sunday night and Monday, despite what "Bubba Was In On It" conspiracy theorists may tell you.

With the FBI closing its investigation, why is NASCAR continuing its own inquiry?

The purpose is to identify the person who tied the rope into a noose and why they did it -- whether it be a NASCAR crew member, track worker or someone else with access to the garage prior to and during the October 2019 race weekend. As one NASCAR official told ESPN.com on Tuesday night: "There a lot of ways to tie a rope. This was unquestionably a noose. So, why?" Also, now that it has been proven the noose was there during a race weekend last October, why was it not noticed until now, eight months later?

Why won't NASCAR simply show the photo of the noose?

play 1:42 NASCAR president reacts to FBI's finding of no hate crime NASCAR president Steve Phelps says the FBI's finding that Bubba Wallace was not the victim of a hate crime was the best news the promotion could have hoped for.

Officials say they won't do that because their internal investigation is ongoing. All evidence submitted as part of the FBI investigation is back in NASCAR's hands, including the photo and video evidence used to reveal that the noose was visible in the same garage, hanging from the door pulldown, during the October 2019 race weekend. While the official images and the noose itself remain withheld from the public eye so far, other images of the noose have surfaced from outside sources.