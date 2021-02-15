While in a rain delay at the Daytona 500, Ross Chastain decides to take a trip to McDonald's and provide his team with some food. (0:47)

A crash and a rain delay can certainly make anyone a little hungry. At the Daytona 500, several drivers took matters into their own hand.

Just 15 laps into Sunday's race, Aric Almirola turned into Alex Bowman causing a 16-car pileup. Shortly after, the race was stopped due to lightning. Then came the heavy rains. All that resulted in a 5-hour, 40-minute delay.

At that point, it was time to hit the drive-thru. Chase Briscoe, Ross Chastain and Tyler Reddick all left Daytona International Speedway during the lengthy stoppage to get food at restaurants near the track.

Briscoe's wife, Marissa, tweet a picture of him, in his fire suit, at a Panda Express.

In perfect NASCAR fashion, Chastain and Reddick ate at sponsors of their teams. Chastain went to McDonald's and Reddick at a Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen.

A chicken pot pie and broccoli-rice casserole is an interesting choice with hours of racing ahead.

After his meal, Briscoe shared the fortune from his fortune cookie and it could be read to have some racing interpretations.

Looks like you're pushing me to the win buddy. https://t.co/s6p2IhH71I pic.twitter.com/GlNAvsxsGH — Chase Briscoe (@ChaseBriscoe_14) February 14, 2021

Reporting from the Associated Press contributed to this story.