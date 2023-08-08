STATESVILLE, N.C. -- Mike Rockenfeller, a two-time Le Mans winner, has been chosen to replace suspended driver Noah Gragson in the next two NASCAR Cup Series races.

Legacy Motor Club CEO Cal Wells announced Tuesday that Rockenfeller will be in the No. 42 Chevrolet this week at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and in the following race at Watkins Glen.

Gragson has not been released, according to Wells.

"Noah is suspended indefinitely by NASCAR, so we will have to identify drivers to compete in the No. 42 in the interim," Wells said. "NASCAR will determine the timeline when Noah can return to the sport. We are working with Noah and his representation through this process."

Gragson was suspended indefinitely by NASCAR on Saturday after liking an insensitive meme with a photo of George Floyd's face. Floyd, who was Black, was murdered in 2020 when a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for 9½ minutes.

NASCAR said Gragson violated the member conduct of its rulebook, without providing details.

The 25-year-old Gragson, a Cup Series rookie from Las Vegas, is in his first full season in the Cup Series and is No. 33 in points. Gragson posted on social media that he was disappointed in himself.

The 39-year-old Rockenfeller, who is from Germany, finished 29th and 30th in two Cup races last year.

Josh Berry filled in for Gragson in the FireKeepers 400 at Michigan International Speedway and was 34th in the 37-car field.