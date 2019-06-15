        <
          John Force leads Funny Car qualifying at Bristol

          11:07 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          BRISTOL, Tenn. -- John Force topped Funny Car qualifying Friday night in the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway.

          The 70-year-old Force had a 3.911-second run at 326.95 mph in a Chevrolet Camaro SS in the second session.

          "We're learning, and I really thought that there would be a number of cars that would step up," the 16-time season champion said. "Especially Jimmy Prock [Robert Hight's crew chief], and I thought he would run an .88 or something. Our car went though, and it was really hunting down there.

          "Tomorrow is a new day, but I'm excited for my guys. It's a good race car, and I'm proud to drive it. I'm learning about it, and at my age, I thought I knew everything about it."

          Doug Kalitta led in Top Fuel with a 3.755 at 324.67 during the second round.

