John Force leads Funny Car qualifying at Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. -- John Force topped Funny Car qualifying Friday night in the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway.

The 70-year-old Force had a 3.911-second run at 326.95 mph in a Chevrolet Camaro SS in the second session.

"We're learning, and I really thought that there would be a number of cars that would step up," the 16-time season champion said. "Especially Jimmy Prock [Robert Hight's crew chief], and I thought he would run an .88 or something. Our car went though, and it was really hunting down there.

"Tomorrow is a new day, but I'm excited for my guys. It's a good race car, and I'm proud to drive it. I'm learning about it, and at my age, I thought I knew everything about it."

Doug Kalitta led in Top Fuel with a 3.755 at 324.67 during the second round.