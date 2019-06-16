        <
          Kalitta earns 50th No. 1 qualifier in 500th start

          9:27 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          BRISTOL, Tenn. -- John Force topped Funny Car qualifying and Doug Kalitta led the way in Top Fuel on Saturday in the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway.

          The 70-year-old Force had a 3.911-second run at 326.95 mph in a Chevrolet Camaro SS in the second session Friday night. The 16-time season champion is chasing his 150th event victory.

          Kalitta raced to his 50th No. 1 qualifier in his 500th NHRA start. He had a 3.755 at 324.67 on Friday.

          Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

