Kalitta earns 50th No. 1 qualifier in 500th start

BRISTOL, Tenn. -- John Force topped Funny Car qualifying and Doug Kalitta led the way in Top Fuel on Saturday in the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway.

The 70-year-old Force had a 3.911-second run at 326.95 mph in a Chevrolet Camaro SS in the second session Friday night. The 16-time season champion is chasing his 150th event victory.

Kalitta raced to his 50th No. 1 qualifier in his 500th NHRA start. He had a 3.755 at 324.67 on Friday.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.