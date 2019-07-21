Torrence takes top spot at Mile-High Nationals

MORRISON, Colo. -- Steve Torrence took the No. 1 spot in Top Fuel qualifying Saturday in the Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals at Bandimere Speedway.

The defending series champion and current points leader had a 3.738-second run at 328.78 mph for his third No. 1 qualifier of the season and 22nd overall. He has won seven of the past eight events.

"We ran well the last three sessions, so the confidence in the car was there for sure," Torrence said. "I knew the numbers were out there, and I've got a lot of faith in my team. We just need to go out here and do the best we can on the first race of the three-race Western Swing. To make full pulls consistently, it's been huge, and it's a big part of our success."

Robert Hight topped the Funny Car field, Richard Freeman was the fastest in Pro Stock and Matt Smith led Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Points leader Hight raced to his seventh No. 1 qualifier of the year and 67th overall with a 3.976 at 326.16 in a Chevrolet Camaro. Freeman raced to his first career No. 1 qualifier, running a 6.948 at 197.33 in a Camaro. Defending series champion Smith had a 7.132 at 188.31 on an EBR.