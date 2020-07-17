The NHRA has revised its schedule yet again, postponing its next two stops until further notice while adding a fourth race in the Indianapolis area.

Series officials announced that the events scheduled for Morrison. Colorado, on Aug. 7-9 and Brainerd, Minnesota, on Aug. 14-16 will not take place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indianapolis event replaces Morrison on the schedule and will host its third consecutive event with limited spectators, from Aug. 6-9. Qualifying will be broadcast by FS1 with the final round of eliminations airing on FOX. Indy also is scheduled to hold the U.S. Nationals in early September.

The family that owns Bandimere Speedway in Morrison issued a statement saying it was "dedicated" to finding a new date later this season. Brainerd International Speedway owner Kristi Copham offered similar sentiments in her statement.

"We are disappointed that we have to postpone our event," she said. "But we hope that, by working closely with state and local authorities and NHRA, we can find a way to put on a nationals race later this season, especially for our fans, who deserve to enjoy a great weekend of NHRA drag racing. We appreciate everyone's patience -- our fans, vendors, staff and race teams -- as we try to work through the issues that would allow us to hold the event, and we're continuing to work hard on it every day."

The rest of the current schedule will remain unchanged, NHRA president Glen Cromwell said.