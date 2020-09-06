INDIANAPOLIS -- Funny Car driver Matt Hagan gave Don Schumacher Racing its 350th victory, beating teammate Jack Beckman in the final round of the Lucas Oil NHRA Summernationals -- the rain-delayed July event completed during final qualifying Saturday for the DENSO Spark Plugs U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway.

Hagan raced to his second victory of the season and 35th overall, making a 3.919-second pass at 328.54 mph in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.

"This is amazing and what a huge milestone to get for Don," Hagan said. "I was probably as nervous as I am running for a championship because you want to get it done for Mopar. This car is running so well, I'm just trying to do my job on the starting line. Don has been a big part of my career and to get a Wally on a Saturday, it doesn't get much better than that."

Justin Ashley raced to his first Top Fuel win, going 3.958 at 267.96 to beat T.J. Zizzo in the final round of the Summernationals. Pro Stock Motorcycle's Matt Smith won the $25,000 Mickey Thompson Pro Bike Battle all-star bonus race Saturday, knocking off Scotty Pollacheck with a 7.244 at 175.75.

Shawn Langdon (Top Fuel), Tommy Johnson Jr. (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) and Pollacheck (Pro Stock Motorcycle) topped qualifying for the U.S. Nationals.

Langdon had a 3.728 at 313.22, Johnson a 3.878 at 326.40 in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, Anderson a 6.549 at 209.52 from Friday in a Camaro, and Pollacheck rode his EBR to a 6.789 at 200.29 to breakithe track speed record.