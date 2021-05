CONCORD, N.C. -- John and Brittany Force swept the nitro classes Saturday in qualifying for the NGK NTK NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway.

The 72-year-old John Force topped the Funny Car lineup with a 3.902-second pass at 330.55 mph. Daughter Brittany Force took the No. 1 spot in Top Fuel with her track-record Friday run of 3.662 at 333.08.

John Force has qualified first 161 times. The 16-time season champion won the last of his 150 Funny Car event victories in 2019 outside of Seattle.

Greg Anderson was the fastest in Pro Stock, running a 6.524 at 210.50 on Friday in a Camaro.

Scotty Pollacheck grabbed the top spot in Pro Stock Motorcycle with a 6.736 at 201.16 on an Erik Buell Racing machine.