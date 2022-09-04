INDIANAPOLIS -- Ron Capps won the Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout on a hole-shot Sunday in the NHRA U.S. Nationals.

Capps beat Matt Hagan in the final round to take the $80,000 top prize in the bonus event at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Capps, the defending series champion, had a run of 3.936 seconds at 330.47 mph in a GR Toyota Supra. Hagan ran a quicker 3.900 at 328.66, but Capps was quicker off the starting line for the hole-shot.

"This turned out to be so much fun," Capps said. "The car was hauling the mail in the final round and it's so cool to win on a hole-shot and to do it for this much money, I love it for my guys. We've had so many special moments this year and this ranks right up there, until hopefully tomorrow. But this one is really, really big for us."

Capps beat Tim Wilkerson and John Force to reach the final round, also securing his fifth No. 1 qualifier of the season with his run of 3.864 at 333.58 against Wilkerson.

Brittany Force took the No. 1 qualifying spot in Top Fuel, Greg Anderson was fastest in Pro Stock and Angelle Sampey topped the Pro Stock Motorcycle field in the regular-season finale.

Brittany Force broke both ends of the track record in Top Fuel with a run of 3.640 at 337.75, claiming her seventh top spot of of the rear.

Anderson took his third straight No. 1 qualifier on the strength of a 6.567 at 208.10 from Saturday in a Chevrolet Camaro. Sampey ran a 6.796 at 199.88 on Saturday on a Suzuki.