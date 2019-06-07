        <
          Ex-NASCAR CEO France pleads guilty to DWI

          3:08 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          SAG HARBOR, N.Y. -- Former NASCAR CEO Brian France has pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated in New York's Hamptons last year.

          Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said the 56-year-old France pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor Friday and was ordered to complete 100 hours of community service and undergo alcohol counseling.

          If he meets the requirements the charge will be reduced to a traffic violation.

          France, of Ormond Beach, Florida, was arrested in Sag Harbor on Aug. 5, 2018 after running a stop sign. Police said his blood alcohol level was 0.18%, more than double the legal limit. He said in a statement he will be "a better person" because of the incident.

          France took a leave of absence from NASCAR after his arrest. He had led the auto racing company since 2003.

