Rossi re-signs with Andretti Autosport

Andretti Autosport has re-signed driver Alexander Rossi to a multiyear agreement, the team announced Saturday.

Rossi, the 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner, had been expected to be the biggest free agent in IndyCar this offseason.

"It feels good to continue with Andretti Autosport," Rossi said in a statement. "Over the past four years, we've built a very strong team with great chemistry and I believe that we have the tools necessary to win races and championships. ... It's definitely a relief to have the future settled and be able to focus on the championship fight ahead of us."

Rossi, 27, trails Josef Newgarden by 29 points entering Sunday's race at Mid-Ohio. He is a seven-time winner in the IndyCar series, including twice this year.