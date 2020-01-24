        <
          Dutch motorbike racer Edwin Straver dies 8 days after Dakar Rally crash

          7:57 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- Dutch motorcycle racer Edwin Straver died eight days after crashing in the Dakar Rally, race organizers said Friday.

          Straver is the second racer to die as a result of injuries sustained in this year's edition of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia.

          The 48-year-old Straver suffered serious injuries when he crashed on Jan. 16 during the rally's penultimate stage. He was resuscitated by a medical team and airlifted to a hospital in Riyadh before being flown back to the Netherlands.

          "The entire Dakar caravan would like to extend its sincere condolences to Edwin's family and friends," organizers said in a statement.

          Another motorbike rider, Paulo Goncalves of Portugal, fell and suffered cardiac arrest about halfway through the 546-kilometer (339-mile) seventh stage.

          Goncalves was the first competitor to die in the Dakar Rally, the world's toughest rally, since Polish motorcyclist Michal Hernik in 2015 in Argentina. Two non-competitors were killed in 2016 in crashes with vehicles.

          Straver was taking part in his third Dakar Rally. He won the Original by Motel class in 2019.

