NHRA looks to resume in August in front of fans

The National Hot Rod Association is working toward resuming the 2020 season in August, with fans in attendance, according to a Monday press release.

The NHRA's "Mello Yello Drag Racing Series" will consist of 18 total events this season, including the two that ran before the circuit suspended operations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The release said that NHRA officials have been working with state and local officials as well as host tracks and teams on the revised slate, and that in remaking the schedule, events in June and July had to be postponed.

"The revised schedule previously announced is in flux because of the fluid nature of the pandemic situation," the statement said. "At this time, it is certain that the events planned for June and July are postponed."

Those events are the June 5-7 Amalie Motor Oil Gatornationals (Gainesville, Florida), June 12-14 Mopar Express Lane SpringNationals (Houston), June 19-21 Thunder Valley Nationals (Bristol, Tennessee), June 26-28 Summit Racing Equipment Nationals (Norwalk, Ohio), July 9-12 Route 66 Nationals (Chicago), July 17-19 Dodge Mile-High Nationals (Denver), and July 24-26 Sonoma (California) Nationals.