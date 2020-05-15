IMSA series to resume racing July 4 at Daytona

The IMSA sports car series will resume racing on July 4 at Daytona International Speedway.

The track and the series are both owned by NASCAR, which is resuming its season Sunday in South Carolina. The IMSA race will be without spectators and technically fills a void created when NASCAR this season ended its annual holiday race weekend in Florida for Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

IMSA will then go to Sebring International Raceway July 17-18 for another race in Florida without fans.

The sports car series had completed just one event, the Rolex 24 at Daytona in January, before the coronavirus pandemic.

IMSA now has nine upcoming events on its revised schedule that is set to conclude at Sebring in mid-November.