The World of Outlaws raced in front of live fans -- though attendance was capped because of the coronavirus pandemic -- for the first time in months at a Sprint Car event in Peveley, Missouri.

The Outlaws returned for a race run without fans last week at Knoxville Raceway in Iowa.

On Friday night at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, Brad Sweet edged brother-in-law Kyle Larson -- back in his beloved dirt cars after losing his NASCAR Cup ride for using a racial slur during an online race -- by 0.189 seconds in the 30-lap feature. Sweet, from Grass Valley, California, is the defending series champion for Kasey Kahne Racing.

In qualifying, Larson became the first Sprint Car driver to break the 10-second barrier at the one-third mile, high-banked oval, turning a lap in 9.995 seconds.

The series will complete the doubleheader Saturday night.