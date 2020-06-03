CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The NHRA drag racing season will resume in July with back-to-back events at Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis with a limited number of spectators.

The events will be run July 11-12 and July 18-19, and admission offers will be extended to NHRA members and 2020 U.S. Nationals ticket holders.

"Because we are an outdoor sport, we feel comfortable opening these Indianapolis events to a limited number of fans who are the lifeblood of our sport and following the guidance of the state of Indiana to resume racing," NHRA president Glen Cromwell said.

Revised 2020 NHRA Schedule July 11-12: NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing at Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis

July 18-19: NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing at Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis

July 31-Aug. 2: Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Seattle

Aug. 7-9: Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals, Denver

Aug. 14-16: Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd, Minn.

Aug. 21-23: Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals, Topeka, Kan.

Aug. 28-30: NHRA Southern Nationals, Atlanta

Sept. 3-6: Denso Spark Plugs NHRA U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis

Sept. 11-13: Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals, Reading, Pa.

Sept. 18-20: NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Charlotte, N.C.

Sept. 25-27: Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville, Fla.

Oct. 2-4: AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals, St. Louis

Oct. 9-11: NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol, Tenn.

Oct. 16-18: AAA Texas NHRA FallNationals, Dallas

Oct. 23-25: Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals, Houston

Oct. 30-Nov. 1: Dodge NHRA Nationals, Las Vegas

Nov. 13-15: Auto Club NHRA Finals, Pomona, Calif.

The revised 2020 schedule will consist of 19 total events -- two of which were completed before the season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The schedule, which remains subject to change, will conclude with the championship finale Nov. 13-15 at Auto Club Raceway in Pomona, California.

Sixteen of the events on the revised schedule will be condensed to two-day competition schedules for the Mello Yello drag racing series classes because of economic and logistical factors. That will include one day of two-round qualifications Saturday and final eliminations Sunday. The Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series classes will begin racing Friday.

Events in Chicago; Norwalk, Ohio; Richmond, Virginia; Epping, New Hampshire; and Sonoma, California, as well as spring events in Las Vegas and Charlotte that were originally on the calendar have been canceled.

The NHRA Southern Nationals in Atlanta was moved to Aug. 28-30.