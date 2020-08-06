MADRID -- Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez will not race in the Czech Grand Prix this weekend after undergoing another surgery on his right arm.

Marquez needed a second surgery on Monday after reinjuring his arm at home. Honda team manager Alberto Puig said on Thursday that Marquez damaged a titanium plate in his right humerus while trying to open a window in his house.

The Spanish driver had the first surgery last month after crashing late in the Spanish GP. He tried to race at the Andalucia GP the following week but pulled out to avoid further risks.

Puig said it's still unclear if Marquez will be fit to race in Austria on Aug. 16 and 23.

"Only time will tell when he will be ready to race again," Puig said.

Fabio Quartararo leads the MotoGP standings after winning the first two races since the series restarted.