The World of Outlaws is ramping up its coronavirus protocols following an outbreak after last weekend's event in Knoxville, Iowa.

The sprint car series confirmed "several drivers and crew members have tested positive for COVID-19" following the Saturday night main event won by suspended NASCAR driver Kyle Larson.

Daryn Pittman, Tori Knutson and Paul McMahan all confirmed they had tested positive for the coronavirus. Kraig Kinser Racing and Roth Motorsports said team members had tested positive, and Knoxville Raceway said one of its employees had tested positive.

Series officials urged anyone at the track who had come into contact with those infected to get tested. Several other participants and family members tested positive following that notification.

Fans were allowed at the races last weekend and also took part in autograph sessions. World of Outlaws said it will be reverting to the initial protocols in place when the series resumed racing earlier in the pandemic. Among the tightened restrictions will be closing the pit area to fans until further notice.

The World of Outlaws said all affected parties must quarantine until medically cleared to return to the track. Drivers racing for seasonlong points who are now unable to race because of a positive test will receive points based on their average finish for the season until they are able to return.