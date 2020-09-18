Indianapolis Motor Speedway will open to fans for the first time in 2020 for the IndyCar doubleheader Oct. 3-4.

The speedway will allow up to 10,000 fans each of the three days of track activity.

The facility holds more than 300,000 spectators and was closed for the NASCAR and IndyCar doubleheader in July, as well as the Indianapolis 500 in August, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Spectators who attend in October will be split into two groups -- 5,000 fans seated in Turn 1 and 5,000 in Turn 4.