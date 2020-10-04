MADISON, Ill. -- Tony Schumacher powered to his first No. 1 qualifier since 2018, breaking the track speed record Saturday in the Mopar Express Lane NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Schumacher, the eight-time Top Fuel season champion who returned to racing in July after not competing last year, had a 3.680-second run at 332.92 mph in the rain-delayed session for his 88th career No. 1 qualifier. The 50-year-old star has a record 84 Top Fuel event victories.

"I was just on a dynamite run," Schumacher said. "I honestly didn't think it was going to stick, but for all the people who jumped in at the last minute to help me out and get me back out here, I appreciate it. We were in the right spot and made the right call."

Paul Lee topped Funny Car for his first No. 1, running a 3.913 at 326.95 mph in his Toyota Camry. Only one run of qualifying was completed in Top Fuel and Funny Car because of the rain.

Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle were unable to make qualifying attempts. Their elimination ladders were set by the points standings, with leaders Jason Line in Pro Stock and Matt Smith in Pro Stock Motorcycle getting the top spots.