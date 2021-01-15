French motorcycle rider Pierre Cherpin has died five days after crashing during the seventh stage of the Dakar rally, organisers announced on Friday.

The 52-year-old, who was taking part in his fourth Dakar rally, had undergone neurosurgery and was placed in a medically induced coma after the crash in Saudi Arabia.

A statement read: "During his transfer by medical plane from Jeddah to France, Pierre Cherpin died from the injuries caused by his fall during the 7th stage from Ha'il to Sakaka on Jan. 10.

"The rider crashed at 178km, around 1:00 p.m. Doctors found him unconscious when they reached him by helicopter.

"Taken to Sakaka's hospital, the medical report revealed a severe head trauma with loss of consciousness.

"Urgently operated in the neurosurgery department, he had since then been kept in an induced coma, his condition having remained stable over the past few days. He was airlifted from Sakaka to Jeddah's hospital from where he was going to be transferred to Lille's hospital.

"The entire Dakar caravan would like to extend its sincere condolences to his family, relatives and friends."