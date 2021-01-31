Antonio Garcia tested positive for COVID-19 at some point during the Rolex 24 at Daytona and was pulled from the winning Corvette Racing team before the endurance event concluded.

General Motors did not announce the Spaniard had tested positive until after the race ended Sunday at Daytona International Speedway.

"As part of international COVID travel protocols, all drivers and team members traveling in and out of the U.S. are required to take a COVID test before and after any race activities," GM said in a statement. "While Antonio Garcia tested negative in preparation for his arrival for the Rolex 24, we have received notice that he has now tested positive in preparation to depart the country."

GM said it pulled Garcia from the race Sunday morning. He had driven nearly eight hours before GM learned he'd tested positive.

Jordan Taylor and Nicky Catsburg finished the race to score the GT Le Mans class victory. GM said Garcia had no symptoms and the team was permitted by IMSA to finish the race, which uses three and four drivers in a shared car.

"The series determined Corvette Racing met all conditions under the IMSA event protocols that allowed it to compete in a safe and responsible manner," GM said. "We have notified crew members and others who had contact with Antonio and will conduct testing with racing team members after 72 hours, per CDC guidelines."

IMSA is owned by NASCAR, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Garcia's in-race positive test.

The Rolex 24 is the opening event of the North American motorsports season and NASCAR and IMSA held it with limited spectators at Daytona. It was a test for the Daytona 500, which opens NASCAR's season Feb. 14. The track opens to spectators and teams for the 500 on Feb. 9.

NASCAR and IMSA do not conduct COVID-19 tests for its participants but operate in a bubble of sorts.

Garcia, who is 40, has three class wins in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and is a longtime Corvette factory driver.