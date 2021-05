The IndyCar race in Toronto has been canceled for the second consecutive year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was scheduled for July 9-11 but can't take place because of restrictions in Canada. The race has been on the IndyCar schedule since 1986, and Penske Entertainment Corp. president and CEO Mark Miles called its cancellation "heartbreaking."

Miles has previously said IndyCar would likely schedule a second race at another venue already on the IndyCar calendar if Toronto got canceled.

After IndyCar's race at Mid-Ohio on July 4, the series is now scheduled to be off until Aug. 8 for the inaugural Music City Grand Prix on the streets of Nashville, Tennessee. That is the first of three races on consecutive weekends.

