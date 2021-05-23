Scott Dixon will start next Sunday's Indianapolis 500 from a familiar spot for the six-time IndyCar Series champion: the front.

Dixon posted a four-lap speed of 231.685 mph to edge Colton Herta (231.655) for pole position at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday.

The 40-year-old Dixon is now the fifth driver to claim the 500 pole four times. He earned his only Indy 500 win from the pole in 2008 and also started first in 2015 and 2017.

Joining Dixon and Herta on the front row will be Rinus VeeKay, the 20-year-old Ed Carpenter Racing driver who scored the first IndyCar win of his career last week on the IMS road course.

Ed Carpenter, Tony Kanaan and Alex Palou will start in Row 2, and Ryan Hunter-Reay, Helio Castroneves and Marcus Ericsson make up Row 3.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.