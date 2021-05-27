Inside the majority-female team making motorsports history at the Indy 500

At the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, all eyes will be on Paretta Autosport. Because for the first time in motorsport history, the driver, the owner, the spotters, two engineers, the front office and most of the pit crew will be women. Owner Beth Paretta, who has been trying to create a coed race team for six years, hopes that the novelty will wear off quickly. "My hope is that in five years, us being a team of mostly women is the least interesting thing about us."

