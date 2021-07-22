Helio Castroneves will race for a record fifth Indianapolis 500 while running the full season in 2022 with Meyer Shank Racing.

Castroneves, who won his record-tying fourth Indy 500 in May, has only a partial IndyCar schedule this season with Meyer Shank and has not raced since he joined A.J. Foyt, Al Unser Sr. and Rick Mears, his former mentor at Team Penske, as the only four-time winners of "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing." He is next scheduled to race Aug. 8 at Nashville and will compete in five of the series' final six races this year.

He will drive the No. 06 Honda in 2022.

"I am thrilled to get the chance to go for a fifth Indianapolis 500 win and so excited to fight for the IndyCar championship again with a full season of races next year with Meyer Shank Racing," Castroneves said in a statement.

MSR plans to add a second driver to its 2022 slate but said it will move on from current driver Jack Harvey, who has started in the top three rows five times this season but has only one top-five finish.

"We wish Jack much success and we know he will continue to be a driver to watch," MSR co-owner Mike Shank said in a statement. "MSR is excited to have Helio on the 06 car next season, and we're looking forward to adding a driver, who will turn heads in the 60 car."

Castroneves joined the other four-time Indy 500-winning drivers this week for a celebration at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The foursome chatted in the pagoda before they flashed their Indy 500 rings and smiled during a group photo with the imposing Borg-Warner Trophy on the Brickyard.

Castroneves is also scheduled this season to drive for MSR on the Indianapolis road course as well as at Portland, Laguna Seca and the season finale at Long Beach.

"I cannot wait to get a head start on next year with some strong races to finish this season," Castroneves said.

The 46-year-old Castroneves spent two decades driving for Roger Penske but was moved over to the sports car program in 2018 and then cut loose after winning the IMSA championship last season before Penske folded the team. He stayed busy this season driving in Tony Stewart's Superstar Racing Experience.

Castroneves had longed to return for a full-season ride in IndyCar and said he had a lot left in the tank. He will get the chance next year to set the Indy 500 record -- and drive for a coveted first series championship -- in 2022.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.