Jimmie Johnson has been diagnosed with a broken right hand but has been cleared to drive in Saturday's practice for IndyCar's Long Beach Grand Prix.

The seven-time NASCAR champion said in a tweeted video that he won't know his status for the rest of the weekend until he tries driving. The race is Sunday.

"I worked with my race team and we've created a nice little carbon-fiber splint to support the area that's injured," Johnson said. "... I feel very good about things now, I'm willing to try practice, but I really won't know until I'm out there in the practice session and feel the demands of the race car to know if I can go further and into the race."

Morning update from Long Beach pic.twitter.com/Oymdxo9Kdn — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) April 9, 2022

Johnson suffered the injury in practice Friday when his car drove into the tire barrier on Turn 5. He did not remove his hands from the steering wheel -- standard practice in open-wheel racing but not common in stock cars.

The force from the collision caused his hands to snap off the wheel, and Johnson's in-car camera showed him shaking his right hand. He did not participate in the IndyCar driver autograph session and was inside the Chip Ganassi Racing hauler with medical staff.

Ganassi has potential replacements in Long Beach because his four sports car drivers compete in the IMSA race Saturday. Sebastien Bourdais would be a likely candidate as he just stepped away from IndyCar this season.

Johnson, in his second season of IndyCar after nearly 20 years in NASCAR, is coming off a career-best finish of sixth at Texas that energized an audience eager to see him race in next month's Indianapolis 500.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.