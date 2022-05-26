Seven-time NASCAR champion and Indy 500 rookie Jimmie Johnson hasn't ruled out returning to the Cup Series, and he might even have an idea of his next race.

Johnson said Thursday he's open to driving the "Memorial Day Double'' -- competing in the Indy 500 and then the Coca-Cola 600 in Concord, North Carolina on the same day. Kurt Busch, Tony Stewart, Robby Gordon and John Andretti have accomplished the feat.

"I always thought that the guys doing the double just did something special and unique, and I wanted to do that,'' Johnson said.

And he still does.

"I'm open to it'' said Johnson, who has yet to drive NASCAR's NextGen car. "I don't know if it would ever come together, but I'm certainly open to it.''