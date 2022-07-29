Josef Newgarden has been cleared for Saturday's IndyCar race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway after being reevaluated by doctors following Friday morning's practice session.

The two-time series champ collapsed in his motorhome and was airlifted to a hospital after he struck the back of his head following a crash during last weekend's race at Iowa. Newgarden was leading the race and in position to sweep the Iowa doubleheader when his suspension apparently broke, sending him spinning hard into the wall.

He was initially cleared at the infield care center.

Series officials gave Newgarden the OK to practice Thursday -- with the stipulation he would be rechecked between practice and qualifying.

The popular 31-year-old driver from Tennessee posted the second-fastest lap in practice, completing Indianapolis' road course in 1 minute, 10.1121 seconds. He had Team Penske's quickest car, and only Alexander Rossi, the 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner, was faster at 1:10.0919.

Following the practice session, IndyCar announced Newgarden had been cleared for all racing activities, including Friday's qualifying session.

Newgarden has won a series-best four races this season and is tied for third with Scott Dixon in the standings, 34 points behind Marcus Ericsson of Sweden. Ericsson won this year's Indy 500.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.