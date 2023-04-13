World Rally Championship driver Craig Breen has died after a crash in a pre-event test in Croatia, Hyundai Motorsport said in a statement Thursday.

The team said co-driver James Fulton was unharmed in the incident just after midday local time.

Motorsport.com reported that Breen's car went off the road while the 33-year-old was preparing for next week's rally, his second of the season.

Breen had recorded his sixth career second-place finish -- matching his best result -- during February's rally in Sweden.

"The WRC family is shocked and saddened to learn of Craig Breen's passing," the World Rally Championship said in a tweet. "Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Craig at this incredibly sad time."

Reuters contributed to this report.