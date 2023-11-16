How to watch the 2023 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

This weekend, Formula 1 will host one of the most unique races of all time: the Las Vegas Grand Prix. This nighttime championship race will take place on the Las Vegas Strip, with potential record-high speeds and record-low temperatures among the challenges facing drivers.

F1 has spent upward of $500 million on the first-ever Las Vegas Grand Prix, which is why it's being described as arguably "the biggest race F1 has ever hosted."

Here's everything you need to know about F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix, including the start time, how to watch and more.

When is the Las Vegas Grand Prix? How can I watch?

The English race telecast begins at 12:55 a.m. ET (Sunday) on ESPN & ESPN+. Prerace coverage begins at 11:30 p.m. ET (Saturday) with Grand Prix Sunday on ESPN & ESPN+. Spanish coverage begins at 12 a.m. ET on ESPN Deportes & ESPN+. Fans can also stream the action on the ESPN app.

Rather than a traditional Sunday race, F1 scheduled the Las Vegas Grand Prix at night, so that drivers would be racing under the neon lights of The Strip. This is the latest race that F1 has ever hosted; even the practice and qualifying sessions will take place at night.

