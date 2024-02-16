Open Extended Reactions

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- NASCAR driver Chris Buescher has left the Daytona 500 to return home for the birth of his second child.

Buescher traveled back to North Carolina to join wife Emma and daughter Charley. He is expected to return Sunday morning ahead of the Daytona 500.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Fellow Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver David Ragan will turn laps in Buescher's No. 17 Ford during practice sessions Friday and Saturday. Ragan is driving a third car for RFK at Daytona, the No. 60, and will shake down both cars in practice.

Buescher won the most recent Cup Series points race at Daytona, the regular-season finale in 2023. He also is coming off a career year, winning three races in 2023 and finishing seventh in the championship standings.