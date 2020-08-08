Chance Moore, who is ranked No. 44 in the 2021 ESPN 100, announced his commitment to Arkansas on Saturday, giving Eric Musselman his fifth ranked prospect since taking over the Razorbacks.

Moore chose Arkansas over a long list of schools, including LSU, Alabama and Georgia -- all three of which he visited earlier in his recruitment. The Razorbacks, however, made him a priority in the 2021 class and stayed in consistent contact over the last few months.

The 6-foot-5 wing from McEachern High School (Georgia) is the No. 10 small forward in the class.

Moore is Arkansas' first commitment in the 2021 class, but he's the fifth straight ESPN 100 pledge for Musselman. The Razorbacks finished 2020 with one of the nation's top recruiting classes, a group that included four ESPN 100 prospects -- all from the state of Arkansas.

Some of the top names left on the Razorbacks' board include DaRon Holmes (No. 46), Alex Fudge (No. 57), James White, Michael James and Carter Whitt (No. 85).

Arkansas has 10 new faces debuting on next season's roster, including the aforementioned four freshmen, as well as three immediately eligible graduate transfers and three transfers who sat out last season. For the 2021-22 season, Musselman will lose three seniors and potentially Moses Moody and Isaiah Joe, who could decide to enter the NBA draft early.