Kijani Wright, a rising senior at Sierra Canyon High School in California, will sign with the USC Trojans, he told ESPN's The Undefeated on Instagram Live on Wednesday.

Wright is ranked as the 16th best player in the ESPN 100 for the Class of 2022. The 6-foot-9, 235-pounder also considered Arkansas, Stanford and Texas. Wright will join Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James' son, Bronny, as well as fellow heralded recruits Amari Bailey, Ramel Lloyd, Jr., and Shy Odom at Sierra Canyon next season.

"Everyone runs their own race," Wright said in a statement. "Don't get caught up in what he or she is doing because no one is the same. Run your race and be in control of what you want to do. What I am doing is committing to the University of Southern California."