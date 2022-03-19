Robert Dillingham, the No. 1 shooting guard in the 2023 class, announced his decommitment from NC State on Saturday.

Dillingham originally committed to the Wolfpack in December.

"After careful consideration, I have decided to reopen my college recruitment," Dillingham wrote on Instagram. "While NC State is still an option, I would like to explore all of my options. Thank you Coach Keatts, his staff and the fans for the endless support."

A 6-foot-1 North Carolina native who plays his high school ball at Donda Academy (California), Dillingham is the No. 6 overall player in the ESPN 60 for 2023. He's a combo guard capable of playing either backcourt spot.

Dillingham averaged 19.5 points and shot 42.3% from 3-point range in 11 games with the CP3 All-Stars 16U team last summer. He also represented USA Basketball at the U16 FIBA Americas last summer, earning MVP honors after averaging 15.7 points, 6.2 assists and 3.2 steals while leading the team to a gold medal. Dillingham had 31 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals in the gold-medal game against Argentina.

When Dillingham originally committed to NC State, he was the highest-ranked recruit of the Kevin Keatts era and the highest-ranked NC State commit since Dennis Smith Jr. in the 2016 class. He chose the Wolfpack over a final five that also included Memphis, Kentucky, LSU and Kansas.