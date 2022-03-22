Five-star senior Malik Reneau announced Tuesday that he has decommitted from Florida and plans to reopen his recruitment.

Reneau originally committed to the Gators in September, choosing them over a final four that also included Memphis, Miami and Florida State. At the time, he was Florida and coach Mike White's highest-ranked recruit since 2019.

But White left earlier this month for the head coaching vacancy at Georgia, replacing Tom Crean. The Gators ultimately hired San Francisco's Todd Golden, who officially arrived in Gainesville this week.

"First and foremost I want to thank the community of #GatorNation for all the love and support they have given me," Reneau told On3. "With everything that has transpired at the University of Florida, I have decided to reopen my recruitment."

A 6-foot-8 frontcourt prospect from Montverde Academy (Florida), Reneau is ranked No. 21 in the ESPN 100 for the 2022 class and is the No. 5 center in the class.

Reneau enjoyed a breakout summer playing for the Nightrydas Elite grassroots program on the Nike EYBL circuit, averaging 17.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 12 games. He shot 61.8% from 2-point range. With Montverde at the NIBC Invitational, Reneau averaged 10.9 points and 6.9 rebounds in 10 games.

Florida still has ESPN 100 center Jalen Reed and four-star guard Denzel Aberdeen signed for the 2022 class.