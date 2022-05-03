Adrame Diongue, the top available big man in the ESPN class of 2022, has committed to Washington State, he told ESPN Tuesday.

"I decided to commit to Washington State because they have a great program and know how to develop players like myself," Diongue said. "The offensive style they play, along with their tough defense, makes me feel I could really fit in and help the team. They did a good job with Mouhamed Gueye, one of the players I know personally and they've been recruiting me for over a year now. The coaching staff and head coach Kyle Smith have been tremendous from the start."

Diongue, the No. 43 prospect in the ESPN 100, had a breakout season with AZ Compass Prep in Arizona, emerging as one of the most versatile big men defenders in this class, standing 7-feet tall with a 7-foot-6 wingspan, the ability to cover ground fluidly on the perimeter and excellent timing as a rim-protector. He plays with outstanding energy, is quick both sprinting the court and getting off his feet as a finisher, and has made considerable improvement on the offensive end.

Diongue says he picked Washington State over a group of schools that included Texas Tech, UNLV, LSU, Kentucky and Kansas.

Diongue, born in Rufisque, in the Dakar region of Senegal, arrived in the U.S. in December 2019 and first enrolled at Mount Zion Christian Academy in Durham, North Carolina. The nephew of former Arizona Wildcat and Malian national team player Mohamed Tangara, who also played at Mount Zion, Diongue moved to Arizona for his final three years of high school, spending his sophomore year at Bella Vista Prep and then his final two seasons at AZ Compass, where he made significant strides and emerged as a national-level recruit.

Washington State has become somewhat of a destination for international recruits in recent years, having players on its roster last season from Senegal, Nigeria, Macedonia, Canada, Australia and the Dominican Republic.