Isaiah Collier, the top-ranked uncommitted senior and one of the elite guards in high school basketball, announced his commitment to USC on Wednesday, giving coach Andy Enfield and the Trojans a top-10 recruiting class for the second straight year.

Collier chose USC over a final list that also included Cincinnati, Michigan and UCLA.

"I loved the family atmosphere," Collier told ESPN. "My relationship with all the coaches is fantastic. We have a strong bond. We talk about much more than just basketball."

Collier, whose mother is originally from Compton and brother lives in Los Angeles, developed a close relationship with Enfield during the recruiting process.

"He kept it real," he said. "Told me how it would be on and off the court."

A 6-foot-4 point guard from Wheeler High School (Georgia), Collier is ranked No. 6 overall in the ESPN 100 for the 2023 class -- considered the second-best guard in the country, behind only top-ranked recruit D.J. Wagner.

Collier averaged 17.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.5 assists on the Nike EYBL circuit last spring for The Skill Factory grassroots program, shooting 57.1% from inside the arc and 44.8% from 3-point range. He then suffered a knee injury that kept him off the court for most of the summer, but he returned to earn MVP honors at both the Curry Camp and Elite 24 all-star game.

Collier is a high-level facilitator with excellent positional size and a strong and sturdy frame. He does a great job of getting his defender on his hip and then carrying him into the lane. His passing skill and vision in the open floor or in tight spaces are impressive, and he has a knack of knowing when to score or when to create for others. His deep jumper has made big strides, and his on-ball defense has developed to a point where you can count on him to make a big stop.

With Collier now in the fold, USC has a top-10 recruiting class in 2023. He joins his high school and AAU teammate Arrinten Page, an ESPN 100 center, and four-star guard Silas Demary. Collier is the fourth five-star recruit to commit to USC since 2019, following Isaiah Mobley, Onyeka Okongwu and Evan Mobley.

Collier will be joining a young core at USC next season, with this marking the second consecutive top-10 class for USC after last year's group that featured three top-45 prospects. Enfield has a pair of seniors in the starting lineup, Boogie Ellis and Drew Peterson, and Collier should seamlessly slot into the starting point guard spot after Ellis' departure.